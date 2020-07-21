Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

TSE YRI opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$7.90.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.