Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Ben Money Coutts Purchases 87 Shares

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £221.85 ($273.01).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 12th, Ben Money Coutts bought 54 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($184.08).
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Ben Money Coutts bought 53 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($185.88).

CAY stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 307 ($3.78) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

