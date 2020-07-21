M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.44.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

