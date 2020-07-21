Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.42. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.41.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.