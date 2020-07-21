VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for VSE in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

VSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $28.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. VSE has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 23,257.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

