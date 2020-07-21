K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.07.

K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

