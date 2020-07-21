ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 15,000 Shares

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($10,706.37).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 50,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($28,919.52).

On Monday, May 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($8,860.45).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 40,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($23,627.86).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37. ULS Technology PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.62 ($0.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

