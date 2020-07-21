Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) Insider Robin John Angus Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Robin John Angus bought 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £452 ($556.24) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,112.48).

LON PNL opened at £448.50 ($551.93) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £442.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is £430.50. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of £376.50 ($463.33) and a 12 month high of £450 ($553.78). The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

