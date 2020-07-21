Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider David Jenkinson Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($32.27), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,613,339.90).

David Jenkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Persimmon alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of Persimmon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,629 ($32.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Persimmon plc has a one year low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,404.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,451.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,003 ($36.96) to GBX 3,086 ($37.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.30) target price (up from GBX 2,400 ($29.53)) on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,830 ($34.83) to GBX 2,730 ($33.60) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,580 ($31.75) to GBX 2,820 ($34.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,729.79 ($33.59).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.