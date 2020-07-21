Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,043,044.14 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($26.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,043,044.14 ($4,975,441.96).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 188 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,129 ($26.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,002.52 ($4,925.57).
  • On Monday, May 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218,337 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087,268.64 ($5,029,865.42).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,092 ($25.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,068.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,210.89. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 20.06 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,933 ($36.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a €0.62 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Coca Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($28.67) to GBX 2,220 ($27.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,433.89 ($29.95).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

