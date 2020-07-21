Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Robert Forrester Acquires 43,066 Shares

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Robert Forrester bought 43,066 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.18 ($12,189.49).

Robert Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Robert Forrester bought 102,649 shares of Vertu Motors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £30,794.70 ($37,896.51).

Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Tuesday. Vertu Motors Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.53). The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.49.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.06) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Analysts forecast that Vertu Motors Plc will post 705.9321765 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

