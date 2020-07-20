Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 4,313 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $118.64 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.