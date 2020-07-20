Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 4,820 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

