Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

