Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

