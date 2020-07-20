Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $242.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.77. The company has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

