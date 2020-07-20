Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $16,965,610,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $192,969,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,136.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,050.51 and its 200 day moving average is $879.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,010.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $977.53.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.