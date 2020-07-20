TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $304.06 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.07.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

