Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,010.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $977.53.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,136.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,145.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,050.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $879.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

