Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 747.0% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,643,000 after purchasing an additional 596,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,490,000 after purchasing an additional 290,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

