Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

