JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

