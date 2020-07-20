Autus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

