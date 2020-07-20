Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,233.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. China International Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.