Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,364.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

