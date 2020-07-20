Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 5,664 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $322.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

