TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

