TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $258.46 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.27 and a 200 day moving average of $226.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.