Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $304.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.