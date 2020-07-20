Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $214,685,000 after buying an additional 169,159 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.