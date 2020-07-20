Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

