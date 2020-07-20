Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 8.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.