Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,137,298 shares of company stock valued at $844,729,990. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

