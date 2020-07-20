Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after purchasing an additional 358,293 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 611,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,967,000 after purchasing an additional 465,194 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $40.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

