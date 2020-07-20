Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 456,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $324.79 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $329.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

