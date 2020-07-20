Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

