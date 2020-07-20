Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

