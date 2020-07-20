Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Barclays

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $236.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.55.

NYSE:GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

