Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,970 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

