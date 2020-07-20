Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

