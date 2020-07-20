FY2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $19.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.77 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Shares of GS opened at $211.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

