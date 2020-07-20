FY2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Boosted by Analyst

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $19.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.20. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $211.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

