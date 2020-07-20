Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 198 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

