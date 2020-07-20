iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $69.70 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.