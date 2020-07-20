First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

