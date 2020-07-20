Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,635 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,210,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

