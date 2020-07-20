Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

