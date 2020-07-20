TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

