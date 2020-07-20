Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $308,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,454,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,292,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $211.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

