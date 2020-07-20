Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,615.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,441 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, China International Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

